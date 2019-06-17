WEATHER ALERT:Severe thunderstorm watch for much of area until 11 p.m.
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Drexel University, Local, Local TV


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Officials say a Drexel University student who went missing last week has been found dead in Los Angeles. Foul play is not suspected the death of 19-year-old Andrew Yun, according to police.

Drexel confirmed Yun’s death in an email to the community Monday night.

“Drexel officials have been in close contact with Andrew’s family and conveyed the entire Drexel community’s sincerest condolences,” the email read in part. “Andrew showed great promise and potential in his first year at Drexel. His loss is deeply felt by all of us in the Drexel community. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Yun family during this most difficult time. We will continue to support them in any way possible.”

Yun was a first-year student in the Westphal College of Media Arts & Design.

Yun was last seen around 3 a.m. last Wednesday at Drexel’s Towers Hall on the 100 block of North 34th Street, according to police.

