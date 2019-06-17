PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are searching for three men wanted in an armed robbery at a Radnor Township Wawa early Monday morning. The robbery happened at the Wawa located at 151 Sugartown Road at 3:10 a.m.
Police say three men armed with handguns entered the store and took money from the cash registers and the cash drop box.
It is unclear how much the suspects fled with at this time.
All three suspects were wearing back hooded sweatshirts and masks.
This isn’t the first incident at this Wawa location.
On March 11, a suspect stole three bulk boxes of candy from the Wawa and on March 28, a man shot and killed his ex-wife at point blank range with a rifle inside the store.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact Detective Jim Santoliquito at 610-688-6506.