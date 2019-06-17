PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Fire crews rescued two workers after a scaffolding collapsed in University City. The accident happened near 34th and Walnut Streets around 1:30 p.m. Police say this happened at the Van Pelt Building.

CBS3’s Joe Holden says the workers were “dangling” on the scaffolding that basically split in half while they were waiting to be rescued. Officials with the city’s Department of Licenses and Inspections say the brick wall began to crumble onto the scaffolding, which couldn’t hold the weight as it split in two.

The view as @PhillyFireDept quickly rescued two workers from scaffolding that pulled away from a building at 34th and Walnut. With the exception of some scrapes and cuts, both men tell #CBS3 their life lines saved them. Hear from them starting 4. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/beEPJXb2SM — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) June 17, 2019

“They were hanging on for dear life,” a witness said.

Two masonry workers were left to hang for nearly 30 minutes after scaffolding dislodged from the side of the Van Pelt Building. The support system twisted as it dangled against the wall.

Dane Lynch was one of the workers rescued. He says the “wall fell” and that he was fine other than “a bump.”

His coworker, who was also recused, had just stepped out of an ambulance and briefly talked with Eyewitness News.

“Working and the wall just came out, gave out on us,” the worker said.

The fire department rescued both workers in a matter of minutes as a crowd gathered on the sidewalk to watch.

“I work right here in the same building, so I saw the two guys come down and thank God for the firefighters,” witness China Hartman said.

Lynch says it was just another day on the job for him.