By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Fire crews rescued two workers after a scaffolding collapsed in University City. The accident happened near 34th and Walnut Streets around 1:30 p.m. Police say this happened at the Van Pelt Building.

CBS3’s Joe Holden says the workers were “dangling” on the scaffolding that basically split in half while they were waiting to be rescued.

Police say the workers’ harnesses were secured correctly which kept the two men from falling.

Both men suffered minor cuts and bruises.

It is unclear if there are any other workers waiting to be rescued at this time.

Stay with CBS Philly for this developing story.

