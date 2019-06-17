Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a 16-year-old stole a car and then caused a crash moments later. The accident happened at the intersection of 24th Street and Ridge Avenue in North Philadelphia.
Police say the teen took off in a Toyota Camry that was left running in the parking lot of a nearby convenience store. The suspect then ran a red light and smashed into a Mazda.
Two people in the Mazda suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The teen also suffered minor injuries.