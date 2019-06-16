PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The weather may not be the best, but swimming season kicks off Monday in Philadelphia. Pool openings will be staggered this week, beginning Monday with the Bridesburg Rec Center.
The city operates more than 70 pools.
They’ll be open from noon until 5 p.m.
Here is the full list of pool openings:
Monday, June 17
Bridesburg Recreation Center (4625 Richmond St., 19137)
Tuesday, June 18
Lee Cultural Center (4328 Haverford Ave., 19104)
O’Connor Pool (2601 South St., 19146)
Wednesday, June 19
Cione Playground (2600 E. Aramingo Ave., 19125)
Feltonville Recreation Center (4726-4700 Ella St, 19120)
Kelly Pool (4231 Landsdowne Dr., 19131)
Lawncrest Recreation Center (6000 Rising Sun Ave., 19111)
Max Myers Playground (1601 Hellerman St., 19149)
Sacks Playground (400 Washington Ave., 19147)
Thursday, June 20
Christy Recreation Center (728 S. 55th St., 19143)
Fox Chase Recreation Center (7901 Ridgeway St., 19111)
Francisville Playground (1737 Francis St., 19130)
Mander Playground (2140 N. 33rd St., 19121)
Northern Liberties Recreation Center (321 Fairmount Ave., 19123)
Pleasant Playground (6757 Chew Ave., 19119)
Vogt Recreation Center (4131 Unruh Ave., 19135)
Friday, June 21
East Poplar Playground (820 N. 8th St., 19123)
Ridgway Pool (1301 Carpenter St., 19147)
Samuel Recreation Center (3539 Gaul St., 19134)
Ziehler Playground (200 E. Olney Ave., 19120)
Saturday, June 22
American Legion Playground (6201 Torresdale Ave., 19135)
Cobbs Creek Recreation Center (280 Cobbs Creek Pkwy., 19139)
Cohocksink Recreation Center (2901 Cedar St., 19134)
Dendy Playground (1501 N. 10th St., 19122)
Lackman Playground (1101 Bartlett St., 19115)
Mitchell Playground (3700 Whitehall Ln., 19114)
Scanlon Playground (1099 E. Tioga St., 19134)