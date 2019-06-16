



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Every stride at Paine’s Park meant one step closer to ending a deadly illness. For those who lost loved ones to prostate cancer, the Philadelphia Father’s Day 5K Run and Walk is helping them heal and spread awareness.

“I’m here to celebrate the life and legacy of my father,” Jeanette Davis said.

For George Myers, it’s a new lease on life. His health took a drastic turn in 2012.

“I’m a survivor,” Myers explained. “I went to urology and I had the biopsy done and that’s when I found out I had cancer.”

But now he’s celebrating seven years cancer free with his sons this weekend.

Event organizers encouraged participants to break out their best ties for Father’s Day.

The run and walk to beat prostate cancer has been going on more for more than a decade.

The proceeds benefit the Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center and its prostate cancer program.

“Anything we can do to help people tested, early detection is a plus,” Sharon Phillips Waxman said.

For organizer Phillips Waxman, the event is touches close to home.

“It got very personal a year-and-a-half ago when I lost my brother,” Phillips Waxman said.

Stephen Phillips was 57 years old. His family now leaning on each other for support as they try to make sure no one else goes through the same grief.

“This is therapy for me, seeing how much our team raised,” said Kelly Phillips, Stephen’s daughter.

One in nine men are expected to be diagnosed with prostate cancer in the United States, according to the American Cancer Society.

“In the Philadelphia area, we have among the highest prostate cancer rates in the United States,” Dr. Leonard Gomella said.

Making it across the finish line means hope for a cure.

Last year participants raised $10,000 for the Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center, this year they hope to reach $50,000.

CBS3’s Crystal Cranmore reports.