PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia Police have located a missing 8-year-old boy from Northeast Philadelphia. Juan Benacio was found on 680 block of Horrocks Street in Castor.
No further information is available at this time.
Other news outlets are reporting that he’s 8 years old.
Which would make more sense considering he’s 4 feet tall and 60lbs.
Please double-check your sources.
