By CBS3 Staff
Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia Police have located a missing 8-year-old boy from Northeast Philadelphia. Juan Benacio was found on 680 block of Horrocks Street in Castor.

Credit: CBS3

No further information is available at this time.

  1. Lori Anne Yonce-Wadsworth says:
    June 15, 2019 at 4:25 pm

    Other news outlets are reporting that he’s 8 years old.
    Which would make more sense considering he’s 4 feet tall and 60lbs.
    Please double-check your sources.

