PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – One person has died and eight people were shot at a graduation party in Southwest Philadelphia, police say. The incident happened shortly after 10 p.m. near South 70th Street and Reed Bird Place on Sunday.
Police say four juveniles between the ages of 15 and 17 years old. They suffered gunshot wounds mostly to the legs, according to police.
Four adults were shot to various parts of their body, police say. All of those victims are believed to be in their 20s.
Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross says the there were about eight or nine shots fired.
It is unclear at this time how many shooters there were or what prompted the shooting.
Police say there are no preliminary signs of a fight or argument that preceded the shooting.
No arrests have been made.
Authorities are actively investigating the shooting.
