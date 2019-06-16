PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Carol Erickson joins Eyewitness News for the CBS3 Pet Project. This week’s segment talks about why cats scratch furniture and how to get them to stop.
Watch the full video above.
Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:
You are commenting using your Google account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account.
( Log Out /
Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.