By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are searching for three suspects who broke into a home and pistol-whipped the homeowner. The incident happened shortly after 2 a.m. on the 7200 block of Horrocks Street in city’s Castor neighborhood on Sunday.

Police say the intruders broke into the home through the basement and stole cash and a watch.

The suspects fled on foot through the front door, according to police.

The homeowner did not suffer any serious injuries and didn’t seek treatment.

No arrests have been made at this time.

An investigation remains ongoing.

