



PARIS (CBS/CNN) – United States Women’s National Team forward Carli Lloyd, a New Jersey native, became the first player to score in six consecutive Women’s World Cup matches during the team’s dominating 3-0 win over Chile on Sunday. The win advanced the USWNT to the second round of the World Cup.

Only four players kept their place in the starting line-up from the Thailand demolition but Chile could do very little to stem the tide against a USWNT side intent on securing qualification for the knockout stages as quickly as possible.

Even without forward Alex Morgan, who netted five times in the opening group game last Tuesday, the USWNT looked threatening from the outset as it created three chances within the first three minutes of the match.

USWNT was simply bigger, faster and more experienced than its opponents and veteran striker Carli Lloyd sent a wicked shot flying into the back of the net to begin the rout in the 11th minute.

Just when it looked as though the US had lost its rhythm, up popped Julie Ertz to double the lead in the 26th minute with a superbly taken header.

Lloyd followed suit to add a third goal before the break in the 35th minute.

Chile’s goalkeeper Christiane Endler continued to shine in the second half, producing a string of stunning saves to prevent USWNT from totting up another dizzying score.

The frame of the goal also came to Chile’s rescue as the USWNT rattled the woodwork on numerous occasions.

Lloyd failed to complete a hat trick after dragging a controversial penalty wide of the post in the

Sunday’s comfortable win secures the USWNT a place in the round of 16.

The team will face Sweden on Thursday to determine who will be top in Group F.

