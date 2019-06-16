Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – At least five people, including a child, were shot in Southwest Philadelphia, police say. The incident happened shortly after 10 p.m. in the area of South 70th Street and Reed Bird Place on Sunday.
Police say at this point three men, a woman and a juvenile were shot and rushed to an area hospital. There could be more victims, according to police.
No word on the victims’ conditions at this time.
No arrests have been made.
Authorities are actively investigating the shooting.
