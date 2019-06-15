PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A woman has died after police say she was shot in her head inside a North Philadelphia deli. The shooting happened at approximately 2200 block of Ridge Avenue on Saturday.
Police say the victim suffered a gunshot wound to the head after an unknown suspect fired a few times inside the store from the Cecil B. Moore side.
According to authorities, there was a crowd inside the deli and potentially an argument. It is unclear at this time if the victim was involved.
The victim was rushed to Hahnemann University Hospital, where she later died.
No arrests have been made, but police are questioning two persons of interest.
An investigation remains ongoing.