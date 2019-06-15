By CBS3 Staff
Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A woman has died after police say she was shot in her head inside a North Philadelphia deli. The shooting happened at approximately 2200 block of Ridge Avenue on Saturday.

Police say the victim is a Jane Doe, approximately 40 years old, was rushed to Hahnemann University Hospital, where she later died.

No arrests have been made at this time.

An investigation remains ongoing.

