PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A woman has died after police say she was shot in her head inside a North Philadelphia deli. The shooting happened at approximately 2200 block of Ridge Avenue on Saturday.
Police say the victim is a Jane Doe, approximately 40 years old, was rushed to Hahnemann University Hospital, where she later died.
No arrests have been made at this time.
An investigation remains ongoing.
