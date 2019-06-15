



PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) – There were long lines at Target stores across the world, including in the Delaware Valley, when the cash registers went down. Target suffered a technological glitch that stalled checkout lines at its stores, exasperating shoppers and eating into sales at a prime time for retailers.

The outage periodically prevented Target’s cashiers from scanning merchandise or processing transactions. Self-checkout registers also weren’t working at times, causing massive lines in some stores.

The problem appears to have been solved, at least at some locations.

Shoppers at the Target, located at 2001 Pennsylvania Ave. near the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, say the registers are working again.

“The cashiers were saying the computers were offline and now they’re working,” one customer said. “Everything’s good.”

Target temporarily closed some of its stores rather than risk aggravating shoppers.

Target acknowledged the checkout headaches in a tweet and apologized for the inconvenience without providing a timetable for fixing the problem.

We’re aware that guests are currently unable to make purchases at Target stores. Our teams are troubleshooting now and we apologize for the inconvenience. We will provide an update as soon as possible. — Target (@Target) June 15, 2019

A Target employee was warning customers of the checkout trouble as they entered a San Francisco store early Saturday afternoon. Sales were still being completed after intermittent delays.

