PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The next full moon in June is known as the Strawberry Moon, or Mead Moon, because of its connection to the popular berry’s harvest season. Indian tribes in northeastern North America connected June with strawberries because the berry was only available for a short amount of time each year, according to the Farmer’s Almanac.
Mead Moon is an old European name. Mead is a drink made with fermented honey mixed with water and sometimes fruits, spices, grains or hops.
NASA says when the moon is at its full phase it will appease “opposite” of the sun. This is expected to be around 4:31 a.m. on June 17.
The moon will appear full for about three days, from Saturday night through Tuesday morning.