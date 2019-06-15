  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The next full moon in June is known as the Strawberry Moon, or Mead Moon, because of its connection to the popular berry’s harvest season. Indian tribes in northeastern North America connected June with strawberries because the berry was only available for a short amount of time each year, according to the Farmer’s Almanac.

Mead Moon is an old European name. Mead is a drink made with fermented honey mixed with water and sometimes fruits, spices, grains or hops.

MARAZION, ENGLAND – JUNE 28: A full moon rises behind St Michael’s Mount in Marazion near Penzance on June 28, 2018 in Cornwall, England. Tonight’s strawberry moon, a name given to the full moon in June by Native Americans because it coincides with strawberry picking season, comes as parts of the UK continue to experience heatwave weather and record breaking temperatures. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

NASA says when the moon is at its full phase it will appease “opposite” of the sun. This is expected to be around 4:31 a.m. on June 17.

The moon will appear full for about three days, from Saturday night through Tuesday morning.

