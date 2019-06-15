By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man is in stable condition after police say he was shot in a road rage incident on the Schuylkill Expressway. The incident happened just before 10 p.m. on I-76 near Passyunk Avenue in South Philadelphia on Saturday.

Police say shots were fired on the highway, striking the victim in his upper right thigh.

The victim was taken to an area hospital and placed in stable condition.

According to police, the shooter, who police say legally owned the gun, is in custody.

Part of the Schuylkill Expressway was blocked off during the investigation.

