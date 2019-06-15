PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 35-year-old man is fighting for his life after police say he was shot multiple times. The incident happened shortly after 8 p.m. on the 2100 block of Granite Street in the city’s Frankford neighborhood on Saturday.
Police say the victim suffered two gunshot wounds to his right hip, one in his right elbow and one in his lower back.
He was rushed to an area hospital and placed in critical condition.
No arrests have been made at this time.
An investigation remains ongoing as it’s been another violent weekend in Philadelphia.
‘Philadelphia Has Gone To Hell In A Handbasket’: City Experiencing Spike In Shootings, Homicides
On Saturday afternoon, a woman was killed inside a North Philadelphia deli. Police are questioning two persons of interest but no arrests have been made.
Six people were shot overnight – all six were placed in stable condition.
Twelve people were shot last weekend with nine people shot last Sunday.