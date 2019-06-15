CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) – Police have charged a man in the fatal stabbing of a 53-year-old woman in Camden. Ramike Medina-Brown was charged with first degree murder on May 27, according to the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office.
The fatal stabbing happened on May 25 inside a Camden residence on the 2800 block of Wayne Avenue at 8:44 p.m.
Eileen Brown, 53, was found suffering multiple stab wounds and pronounced dead on the scene.
Police Searching For Missing Boy From Northeast Philadelphia
Police say Medina-Brown fled the state after the stabbing. He was taken into custody on June 15 in New York City by the United States Marshall’s Taskforce New York Office just before 12:30 a.m.
He was transported to the 5th Precinct in New York City and is awaiting extradition to the Camden County Correctional Facility pending a pretrial detention hearing.
An investigation is ongoing.