



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 38-year-old mother of five was the victim of a deadly shooting inside a North Philadelphia deli, police say. The incident happened at approximately 1:30 p.m. at CBM Deli, located on the corner of Cecil B. Moore and Ridge Avenues, on Saturday.

Loved ones gathered outside of CBM Deli in North Philadelphia, on the corner of Cecil B. Moore and Ridge Avenues to remember 38-year-old April Coleman, who was shot and killed inside the neighborhood store earlier in the afternoon.

Coleman’s close friend says she was not the intended target.

“Whatever happened, it was the argument with her boyfriend and the other guy,” Dominque Bolling, Coleman’s friend, said. “The guy opened fire. It was meant for him, but it hit her.”

Police say there was a large crowd in the deli and an argument.

They say a man fired a few shots inside the store from the Cecil B. Moore Avenue side.

One of them struck Coleman in her head.

Coleman was taken to Hahnemann University Hospital, where she later died.

Now candles burn in her memory outside the same store friends say she loved the visit.

“She’s greatly missed, she was greatly loved,” Tanaya Kinard, Coleman’s friend, said. “It’s just a sad thing, beautiful person.”

Man Killed After Being Dragged Down Street While Trying To Stop Carjacker In North Philadelphia, Police Say

Friends say Coleman was originally from South Carolina and moved to Philadelphia about four years ago.

They say with Coleman’s death as the city’s latest homicide, something has to change.

“She didn’t really deserve that,” Diane Washington said. “It’s just really sad, just so much is going on with people. Their anger is so much in their head, it’s just sad.”

An investigation remains ongoing.