



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A lot of graduation celebrations took place around the region on Friday. For one former cancer patient, the diploma was at one point, an impossible dream. This is a story of bravery and determination.

Tom Sweeney spent most of his high school years in the hospital at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

Many thought he’d never be able to walk, much less join his class to graduate. But on Friday, he did both.

Sweeney was determined and against all odds, he graduated with his class from the String Theory School, accepting his diploma on the Kimmel stage with just one crutch.

“A lot of people didn’t think I was going to be able to pull it off,” Sweeney said.

The challenge was huge to graduate on time. He’d have to finish 11th and 12th grade in one year while continuing to rehab from cancer.

“I’m not going to lie, I kind of doubted myself for a minute,” he said.

Sweeney was diagnosed with leukemia four years ago. He had a series of complications and setbacks.

“I was able to come back finally for senior year,” Sweeney said. “It’s hard, you see kids your age, they’re running around being teenagers and you can’t do that. Missing out on a lot, it makes you angry and sad.”

But Sweeney never lost hope, always supported and encouraged by his friends.

“We saw him go from completely healthy to not being able to work,” Vinny Pizza, Sweeney’s friend, said. “He’s been an inspiration to all of us here because he’s been through so much.”

At one point in a wheel chair, Sweeney was eventually able to use a walker and then crutches.

The looming question was, could he finish all of the school work and manage one crutch for graduation.

There were plenty of doubters.

“It’s just important for me to show people that if you work you can improve,” Sweeney said.

Now looking out to his future in college, majoring in law and business, Sweeney has a message for his peers.

“Don’t listen to people when they tell you might not be able to do it or it’s not likely,” Sweeney said. “No, as long as you work at it and if you want it bad enough, you’ll get it.”

In addition to his diploma, Sweeney also received a special recognition from the school, a dream he made come true with a tremendous amount of determination and work.

All the time he was hospitalized and out of school, Sweeney was working online.

Teachers helped to make sure he was keeping up as much as he could and on Friday, the dream came true.