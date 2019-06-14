



NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Elmwood Park Zoo is probably the most well-known attraction in Norristown, but that’s not all going on this summer. Norristown’s popular summer concert series kicked off June 9. Every Sunday (except June 16), music lovers can flock to the Elmwood Park Bandshell for open-air music. These free concerts start at 7 p.m. Just bring your own blanket or chair and get ready to dance.

On Wednesday nights, you might catch children learning how to play stickball. Larry Schade, founder of Cottage Street Sports Club, has been teaching free Wednesday night lessons for more than 30 years.

“This is our 32nd season. Four-thousand kids have played stickball,” Schade said. “Every Wednesday, they’re here. They just know that there’s going to be a game on.”

Philadelphia’s popular Parks on Tap traveling beer garden has inspired Trails on Tap. Several communities along the Schuylkill River Trail will host their own pop-up beer gardens to benefit the Schuylkill River Greenways National Heritage Area. Trails on Tap will come to Norristown’s Riverfront Park from July 31 to Aug. 4.

Summer brings out the sweet. At Eli’s Pastelería, summertime means selling more cakes like tiramisu and Napolitano as well as traditional Latin American sweets. Not far from there, downtown workers enjoy Food Truck Fridays near One Montgomery Plaza all summer until Labor Day.

For some quiet, try Norristown Farm Park. It has 690 acres of hiking trails, forest, streams, even working farm fields.

The first Tuesday of each month, Norristown Farm Park assistant foreman Kevin Hakun guides nature lovers on a birdwatching walk through the park. It’s not uncommon to spot more than 40 birds in a single morning.

“It’s a great chance to get outside, to touch base with nature, and some fresh air and exercise,” Hakun said.

Bring your binoculars and your sunscreen for a peaceful summer day.

