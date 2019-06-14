



MULLICA HILL, N.J. (CBS) – Weather officials are still working on determining exactly where a tornado touched down in Mullica Hill on Thursday night while other parts of New Jersey were hammered with rain and high winds. The National Weather Service stopped short of confirming if tornadoes touched down elsewhere.

Residents captured video of what appeared to be a funnel cloud touching down behind their house in Mullica Hill, near Route 322, shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday.

“My husband started videoing upstairs because he saw something forming across the street,” Jessica DiBacco said. “He just screamed, get down the basement. We all ran down there, he came down, opened the backdoor and took the second video where you could really see how big it was. It was really intimidating.”

It was a wild night in South Jersey as Gloucester, Camden and Burlington Counties hunkered down in response to tornado warnings.

The National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado did touch down in Mullica Hill around 8:15 p.m. on Thursday.

Officials from the National Weather Service is making their rounds around South Jersey, including Deptford, to assess the damage from Thursday’s storms.

According to weather officials, there were no signs of a tornado in Woodstown but they did find straight-line wind damage from 60 to 80 mph winds.

“It’s scary. The winds come by and you don’t know if you’re going to have a house,” Michele Rogers, of Deptford, said.

Adam Rodgers described what led to a tree toppling onto his neighbor’s home on Valley Green Road in Deptford.

“It was the craziest rain I’ve ever seen,” Rodgers said. “And then the winds started picking up and I looked out the window and you could hear the windows rattling, you could hear them sucking in and out and then it was over.”

One street over on Green Mount Avenue, powerful winds uprooted two very large trees.

Fortunately, no one was hurt in either incident.

“It was crazy. A gust of wind came in and toppled over trees,” Michele Rogers said, “and just made a mess. We were just shocked.”

Josh Rogers says the situation was scary, but he was prepared for the worst thanks to a lesson at school on severe weather.

“I got a bag, put all of our phones in, a bunch of flashlights, a bunch of portable chargers, a bunch of food and a bunch of drinks so if we need to we could stay the night somewhere, he said.

Blackwood Elementary School lost power as a result of Thursday’s storms and is closed on Friday. A power line fire happened right outside of the school.

There were also several downed trees on the road leading up to the school as well.

“We were lucky we still had power,” Michele Rogers said. “But other people weren’t as lucky as we were.”

On Friday morning, PSE&G crews were out working on small pockets of outages still in the area and a number of roads remained closed during the morning rush to allow for cleanup of downed trees and wires.

