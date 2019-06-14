  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Talkers, The San Francisco Dungeon


SAN FRANCISCO (CBS) – Most people want to get rid of rats when they see them but one San Francisco bar is letting them in! The San Francisco Dungeon is offering patrons cocktails and cuddles with rats.

The bar is hosting a three-day pop-up event “where live rats run free and the booze flows like water.”

The event will start with a 60-minute interactive show on San Fran’s “weird, twisted and dark side.”

Patrons will then get 30 minutes to play with rats! Don’t worry, they’re not street rats. The rats are provided by a local rodent rescue.

The “Rat Bar” will also offer signature cocktails, like the “Ama-RAT-o sour.” It’s Amaretto, a citrusy mix, and a “rat’s tail” as garnish. There will also be mocktails for those under 21.

The pop-up runs from June 13-15 and will cost $49.99 per person.

