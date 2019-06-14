Comments
KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) – Police are investigating a possible abduction in Montgomery County. Police say they received a call about a group of men taking a woman against her will.
The alleged incident happened around 11 p.m. Thursday on Colonial Place in King of Prussia.
Upper Merion Township police, with help from Philadelphia police, found the alleged victim in Overbrook, unharmed.
Police are interviewing the woman.
They add that the incident appears to be isolated and that there is no threat to the public.