PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia native Patti LaBelle is being honored with a street being renamed for the R&B legend. City officials have planned a renaming ceremony at this year’s Wawa Welcome America Festival on July 2.
A portion of Broad and Spruce Streets in Center City will be renamed Pattie LaBelle way after the music icon.
“We’re excited to celebrate the indelible mark that Patti LaBelle has left on the City of Philadelphia, the performing arts community and future generations of artists that our City will produce with the street renaming in her honor,” said Michael DelBene, CEO of Welcome America, Inc. “Patti LaBelle is a true trailblazer with a never fading passion for Philadelphia and its traditions and I’m humbled for us, as a City, to play a small part in commemorating her legacy, in such a lasting way.”
The Grammy winner grew up in Southwest Philadelphia.