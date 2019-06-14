



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher is staying busy ahead of next Friday’s NHL draft. The Flyers on Friday morning swapped veteran defensemen with the Capitals, acquiring 32-year-old Matt Niskanen from Washington for Radko Gudas.

Niskanen scored eight goals and 25 points in 80 games last season with the Capitals. He is a right-handed shot and has averaged more than 20 minutes per game over the past seven seasons. He is a right-handed shot who presumably will play alongside Ivan Provorov.

“We’re very happy to have Matt join the Flyers,” Fletcher said. “He is a veteran right-shot defenseman who has a track record of success as a Stanley Cup champion. Having played heavy minutes in all situations throughout his career, Matt will be a steadying influence to our talented and young group of defensemen.”

Niskanen has two years left on a seven-year, $40.25 million contract he signed with Washington in the summer of 2014. He carries a $5.75 million cap hit.

BREAKING: The #Flyers have acquired defenseman Matt Niskanen from the Capitals in exchange for defenseman Radko Gudas. — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) June 14, 2019

The 29-year-old Gudas heads to Washington on the final year of his four-year, $13.4 million contract signed in the summer of 2016.

According to NHL.com’s Mike Vogel, the Flyers are retaining 30% of Gudas’ remaining contract.

“We would like to thank Matt for all of his contributions to our organization for the past five seasons,” Capitals general manager Brian MacLellan said. “Matt is a consummate professional and was a big part of our success. We wish him and his family all the best moving forward.

“We feel this move provides us with financial flexibility as we look for additional ways to strengthen our team,” MacLellan added. “In addition, we are pleased to welcome Radko to our organization. Radko is a good defensive defenseman that plays a competitive, physical game.”

Gudas scored four goals with 63 penalties minutes in 77 games last season with the Flyers.

