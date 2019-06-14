PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Sixers have the seventh best betting odds to win next year’s NBA championship. According to Sportsbetting.ag, the Sixers have 14/1 odds to win the 2019-20 NBA championship.
After the Toronto Raptors clinched their first-ever title Thursday, Sportsbetting.ag released the NBA Finals odds for the 2019-20 season Friday. Neither the Raptors or Golden State Warriors are atop the list.
The Milwaukee Bucks currently have the best odds to win next year’s finals at 9/2. The Warriors are second at 5/1 and the Raptors are fourth at 8/1.
The Lakers, who were 37-45 in 2018-19, are third at 7/1.
Should The Sixers Offer Jimmy Butler A Max Contract?
The Sixers claimed the seventh spot on the list after a second-round playoff exit, losing in Game 7 to the Raptors.
Behind the Sixers are the Brooklyn Nets and the Boston Celtics, who both have 20/1 odds.
The odds are subject to change once free agency starts on June 30.
Here is the full list:
Milwaukee Bucks – 9/2
Golden State Warriors – 5/1
Los Angeles Lakers – 7/1
Toronto Raptors – 8/1
Houston Rockets – 9/1
Los Angeles Clippers – 12/1
Philadelphia 76ers – 14/1
Brooklyn Nets – 20/1
Boston Celtics – 20/1
Denver Nuggets – 25/1
Oklahoma City Thunder – 33/1
Dallas Mavericks – 33/1
New Orleans Pelicans – 33/1
Indiana Pacers – 33/1
Utah Jazz – 33/1
San Antonio Spurs – 33/1
Portland Trailblazers – 33/1
New York Knicks – 33/1
Sacramento Kings – 50/1
Orlando Magic – 66/1
Chicago Bulls – 66/1
Memphis Grizzlies – 80/1
Charlotte Hornets – 100/1
Minnesota Timberwolves – 100/1
Detroit Pistons – 100/1
Miami Heat – 100/1
Washington Wizards – 100/1
Atlanta Hawks – 100/1
Phoenix Suns – 100/1
Cleveland Cavaliers – 100/1