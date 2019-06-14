



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Sixers have the seventh best betting odds to win next year’s NBA championship. According to Sportsbetting.ag, the Sixers have 14/1 odds to win the 2019-20 NBA championship.

After the Toronto Raptors clinched their first-ever title Thursday, Sportsbetting.ag released the NBA Finals odds for the 2019-20 season Friday. Neither the Raptors or Golden State Warriors are atop the list.

The Milwaukee Bucks currently have the best odds to win next year’s finals at 9/2. The Warriors are second at 5/1 and the Raptors are fourth at 8/1.

The Lakers, who were 37-45 in 2018-19, are third at 7/1.

Should The Sixers Offer Jimmy Butler A Max Contract?

The Sixers claimed the seventh spot on the list after a second-round playoff exit, losing in Game 7 to the Raptors.

Behind the Sixers are the Brooklyn Nets and the Boston Celtics, who both have 20/1 odds.

The odds are subject to change once free agency starts on June 30.

Here is the full list:

Milwaukee Bucks – 9/2

Golden State Warriors – 5/1

Los Angeles Lakers – 7/1

Toronto Raptors – 8/1

Houston Rockets – 9/1

Los Angeles Clippers – 12/1

Philadelphia 76ers – 14/1

Brooklyn Nets – 20/1

Boston Celtics – 20/1

Denver Nuggets – 25/1

Oklahoma City Thunder – 33/1

Dallas Mavericks – 33/1

New Orleans Pelicans – 33/1

Indiana Pacers – 33/1

Utah Jazz – 33/1

San Antonio Spurs – 33/1

Portland Trailblazers – 33/1

New York Knicks – 33/1

Sacramento Kings – 50/1

Orlando Magic – 66/1

Chicago Bulls – 66/1

Memphis Grizzlies – 80/1

Charlotte Hornets – 100/1

Minnesota Timberwolves – 100/1

Detroit Pistons – 100/1

Miami Heat – 100/1

Washington Wizards – 100/1

Atlanta Hawks – 100/1

Phoenix Suns – 100/1

Cleveland Cavaliers – 100/1