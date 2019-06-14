Partial Roof Collapse Reported In Moorestown, New Jersey After Storm

  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Moorestown news


MOORESTOWN, N.J. (CBS) – The roof of a commercial building in Burlington County partially collapsed following Thursday night’s storm. Chopper 3 was over the building at 925 N. Lenola Rd. in Moorestown.

Officials say Transtar Moving Systems, a moving company, occupies the building.

They say the collapse happened sometime during the storm.

No word if anyone was injured.

