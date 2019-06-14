BREAKING:Man killed after being dragged down street while trying to stop carjacker in North Philadelphia, police say
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMComics Unleashed
    02:07 AMEyewitness News at 11pm
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 29-year-old man was killed after being dragged down the block when he attempted to stop a man from stealing his car, police say. Police say the carjacking happened on the 1200 block of North Broad Street.

Police describe the suspect as a black male in his 20s, approximately 5-foot-7 and wearing a black shirt and blue pants. Police say the suspect stole the victim’s 2006 Black Acura. The 29-year-old man tried to stop the carjacking, when he was dragged down the block.

Credit: CBS3

The victim was taken to Hahnemann Hospital and was pronounced dead at 9 p.m.

Police say the suspect lost control of the vehicle and hit the Cricket Wireless store at 1340 W. Girard Avenue, causing structural damage to the building. The suspect then fled on foot eastbound on Girard Avenue and is still on the run.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story. 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s