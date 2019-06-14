PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 29-year-old man was killed after being dragged down the block when he attempted to stop a man from stealing his car, police say. Police say the carjacking happened on the 1200 block of North Broad Street.
Police describe the suspect as a black male in his 20s, approximately 5-foot-7 and wearing a black shirt and blue pants. Police say the suspect stole the victim’s 2006 Black Acura. The 29-year-old man tried to stop the carjacking, when he was dragged down the block.
The victim was taken to Hahnemann Hospital and was pronounced dead at 9 p.m.
Police say the suspect lost control of the vehicle and hit the Cricket Wireless store at 1340 W. Girard Avenue, causing structural damage to the building. The suspect then fled on foot eastbound on Girard Avenue and is still on the run.
