



NORWICH, Vt. (CBS/AP) — A Vermont-based flour company is voluntarily recalling some bags of flour due to potential E. coli contamination. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration posted on its website a statement from King Arthur Flour saying the company is recalling more than 14,000 cases of 5-pound unbleached all-purpose flour.

The company said Thursday that to date no illness had been reported in connection with the product.

The flour was distributed through retailers and distributors across the country. The recall doesn’t include products sold through the King Arthur Flour website, Baker’s Catalogue or the Baker’s Store in Norwich, Vermont.

The recall affects products labeled “Unbleached All-Purpose Flour (5 lb.)” from six lot codes and three “Best Used by” dates, which can be found on the bottom of the side panel, below the nutrition facts panel.



BEST USED BY 12/07/19 LOT: L18A07C

BEST USED BY 12/08/19 LOTS: L18A08A, L18A08B

BEST USED BY 12/14/19 LOTS: L18A14A, L18A14B, L18A14C

The company says it was informed by ADM Milling that certain wheat used to make the flour has been linked to an ongoing outbreak of E. coli infections.

E. coli causes a diarrheal illness often with bloody stools. Although most healthy adults can recover completely within a week, some people can develop a form of kidney failure called Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome (HUS). HUS is most likely to occur in young children and the elderly. The condition can lead to serious kidney damage and even death.

Customers with any questions regarding this recall or King Arthur Flour products are encouraged to call the King Arthur Flour Consumer Hotline 7 days a week/24 hours a day at 866-797-9178.

