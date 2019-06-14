  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMFamily Feud
    09:30 AMFamily Feud
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMEyewitness News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Gloucester Township News, Heather Reynolds, Local


GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) – The mother of a toddler who died at his family’s South Jersey home last summer is now charged in his death. Camden County prosecutors say Heather Reynolds has been indicted on murder, child endangerment, hindering apprehension and possession of methamphetamine counts.

Mom Of Toddler Found Dead At South Jersey Home Charged With His Murder

It’s not known if 41-year-old Gloucester Township resident has retained an attorney.

Officials have said Reynolds ran from her home on May 10, holding her unresponsive child in her arms and screaming for help from her neighbors. Emergency crews soon responded and found 18-month-old Axel Reynolds on the lawn of his family’s home. He was pronounced dead there a short time later.

The death initially was considered suspicious. An autopsy found the boy died from asphyxia and the manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s