



NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – For almost a century the Elmwood Park Zoo has been welcoming visitors of all ages to learn about some pretty cool creates.

The zoo has been welcoming guests since it was founded in 1924, although there weren’t nearly as many animals then.

“It started with white tailed deer and it’s progressed,” Elmwood Park Zoo executive director Al Zone said.

Now the 16-acre zoo hosts creatures from all over the globe and it keeps growing.

It recently added a “Trail of the Jaguar” exhibit, which is a perfect way to get close to some big cats.

“It gets you real close with the jaguars,” Zone said. “It gets you the opportunity to really experience them as it would in their habitat.”

Despite the consistent growth, it’s not considered a large zoo.

“It’s a nice, family friendly zoo,” Megan Senneff said.

“We like to say we’re one of the best boutique zoos in the country,” Zone said.

From Slam-Dunking Parrot To Super Bowl Champion, Meet 2019 Elmwood Park Zoo All-Stars

And that smaller zoo experience is what attracts many visitors.

“It’s very walkable, we can see everything in half a day and still get home for nap time,” Sharon Klemp, a visitor, said.

“I feel like it just gives her more space to run around,” Jade Proctor, another visitor, said. “It’s just great, it’s all around great and it’s nice to wear them out a bit before nap time.”

Over the past 95 years, the zoo has also added more than just animals.

“There’s a lot more to do at the zoo than you might think,” Stan said. “I think right behind me, might be a carousel that was actually on the Atlantic City pier so we kind of rescued that.”

Then there is Zoo Brew.

“We have our Zoo Brew, which is a great place for some team building,” Elmwood Park Zoo vice president of public affairs Stan Huskey said. “We have a beer garden down by that, we have live music out there. We have a zip line and it’s all the way from young kids to adults.”

There is no shortage of fun at the giraffe exhibit either.

“When we added the giraffe exhibit, we were the only exhibit in the area that hand fed giraffes, it really gives you that close relationship.”

“This is amazing, it’s a priceless opportunity to be able to expose our kids to animals at such a young age and how to handle them,” Klemp said.

CBS3’s Jessica Kartalija reports.