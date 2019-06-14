Comments
NORRISTOWN, Pa (CBS) — There is one spot in Norristown that is famous for its delicious tomato pies. This is all thanks to the Corropolese family, who have been serving their signature tomato pies for five generations.
It has been a favorite across the town since the 1980s.
The classic red family recipe remains a secret, but they did tell Eyewitness News one way they make sure their pies remain on top.
“The dough sits four hours and the extra fermentation enhances the flavor,” Joe Corropolese said.
CBS3’s Vittoria Woodill reports.