



NORRISTOWN, Pa (CBS) — Quite often you’ll see members of the Norristown community playing an old-time game that is once again thriving around the area. It even has all the sounds of a family bocce game, but for members of the community, this is no simple yard game.

The Norristown Bocce League is nearly 400 members strong and was started almost 25 years ago but David Fusco.

In 1994, Fusco was inspired by the bocce league he saw playing while vacationing in Wildwood, so he decided to bring a league to Norristown.

“My situation is I play with my daughters, my granddaughter — some have three generations on one team,” Fusco said.

The nature of this sport means that David’s daughter, Julie Schad, who is pregnant, doesn’t have to lose her competitive edge.

“It doesn’t take a lot of physical energy, you just have to get up there, stand there and roll the ball” she said.

The league has members whose ages range from 10 up to 95 years old. In 25 years, they have not only established International Bocce Federation sanctioned courts, but also a clubhouse.

“He had this idea, came out here and started building it,” said Jerry Milice, President of the Norristown Bocce League.

That idea worked and now has teams that play five nights a week.

The Norristown Bocce League is a proud feature of community strength that has a family-style kind of encouragement.