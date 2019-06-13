BREAKINGNational Weather Service says tornado touched down in Mullica Hill, N.J.
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, New Jersey, tornado


MULLICA HILL, N.J. (CBS) — Weather officials have confirmed a tornado touched down in New Jersey Thursday evening. Tornado warnings were issued for Burlington, Camden, Gloucester and Salem Counties for part of the evening.

Officials with the National Weather Service have not yet determined the strength of the tornado, but have confirmed touch down in Mullica Hill.

In Deptford, the strong storms sent a tree smashing into a home on the 700 block of Valley Green Avenue. Authorities say the occupants were home at the time, but no one was injured.

In Wilmington Manor, Delaware, homeowner Kathy Paulino says her and her family were eating dinner when the severe weather hit.

“I saw it get really dark outside and my husband was looking at the heavy rains and we saw a trampoline fly past our kitchen window and we realized we were probably being hit by a tornado and ran to the basement,” Paulino said.

This was the scene along Route 896 in Middletown, Delaware Thursday. Witnesses say strong winds blew this big rig onto its side.

Witnesses also say the driver was trapped, as well, and that three off-duty firefighters had to remove the truck’s windshield to get the driver out safely.

