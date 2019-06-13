



SLATINGTON, Pa. (CBS) — A yoga teacher from Lehigh County drowned after being swept out to sea in the Dominican Republic. The Morning Call reports 42-year-old Surely Miller died Tuesday after getting caught in a riptide off the coast of Puerto Plata.

Miller’s body was found by a fisherman the next day.

Miller had a yoga studio on the 3000 block of Shady Nook Road in Slatington. Miller, her three children, and her partner, Karan Bindra, moved to the Dominican Republic six months ago.

Bindra told The Morning Call he and Miller were in the ocean when they got caught in the riptide.

“We were playing around having fun,” he said. “Before we knew it, we were both sucked into a current and were being swept away from the beach into a large coastline of sharp rocks.”

Bindra said they were on the same beach over the weekend to celebrate Miller’s son’s 13th birthday.

“She’s in my heart,” he told The Morning Call. “She is no longer just a person. She is love. She is everything she manifested in this world.”

Miller’s death comes on the heels of an Allentown woman and a Maryland couple dying at a Dominican Republic resort.

A GoFundMe was set up to support Miller’s three children.