By CBS3 Staff
BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) – Multiple crashes in the area created a traffic mess during the morning commute Thursday. A crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike shut down the westbound lanes between Bensalem and Willow Grove, around 5:30 a.m.

Injuries were reported in this crash.

Just before 5 a.m., a tractor-trailer jackknifed on the Blue Route northbound, just past I-76. The incident there is causing delays in the area.

Another crash on I-95 southbound at the Besty Ross Bridge had two lanes blocked just before 6 a.m.

