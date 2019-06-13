  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, New Jersey news


HIGHLANDS, N.J. (CBS) —  The Sandy Hook Foundation has cancelled its 2019 Summer Concert Series due to its setups close proximity to a nest of federally-protected shore bird. A piping plover nest was found at Sandy Hook’s Beach E in early June.

The United States Fish and Wildlife Service mandates that no activities, like concerts, take place within 1000 meters of the nest.

Noise scares the birds so much they can’t focus on what they flew here to do, which is live on Sandy Hook for a couple of months, then move on.

“The park did try to find an alternative location, but could not identify anything that meets the Foundation’s needs or the spirit of what this program has become,” said Gateway Superintendent Jen Neresian. “We are disappointed right alongside our visitors, but appreciate everyone’s support in helping to save a species on the brink.”

All along the Atlantic coast there are fewer than 3,000 nesting pairs of plovers, according to park officials. So far this year, these birds have built more than 20 nests on Sandy Hook’s beaches.

