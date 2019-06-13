PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia TV pioneer and longtime educators Lew Klein passed away Wednesday at the age of 91. Temple University confirmed Klein’s death Thursday via a press release on their website.

The Temple community and the Philadelphia community will be feeling the loss of Klein for some time. Klein dedicated more than six decades of his life to teaching at Temple and mentored hundreds of professionals, including Bob Saget, throughout his career.

Couldn’t fully express myself in the 280 characters that twitter allows so here’s my thank you post to Broadcast Pioneer, Educator & Philanthropist Lew Klein..#RIP #LewKlein Your presence will be missed@TempleUniv @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/eiNl3xN9Ul — Chantee Lans CBS Philadelphia (@ChanteeLans) June 13, 2019

Lew Klein’s legacy lives on at Temple and @TUKleinCollege, where he spent more than 60 years teaching the next generation of broadcast professionals. Thank you, Lew. https://t.co/R9YmqwVb5S — Temple University (@TempleUniv) June 13, 2019

Klein was a broadcast pioneer, and educator and a philanthropist. He was everything and more to Philadelphia.

“I think the loss is extraordinary. Maybe I’m fooling myself, but I think his presence will be felt here a long time,” General Manager of Temple University TV Paul Gluck said.

A six decade teaching career at Temple University coincided with being a television executive in the city, forging a new path in media at a time when television had yet to be defined.

“He started in the business in the beginning. He started at WFIL when no one had the guts to put those things on the air,” Temple Senior Vice Provost Betsy Leebron Tutelman.

Klein convinced Richie Ashburn to go into the broadcast booth. He groomed Bob Saget, Dick Clark and others.

RIP Lew Klein. It was a great honor meeting you and discussing thoughts and ideas during my internship courses. Fly high, my guy. #LewTribute — Laura Hutson (@lhutsonofficial) June 13, 2019

To receive the #LewKlein Excellence in Media Award in 2016 was a pinnacle moment in my career. It was an honor to accept an award in the name of my professor, mentor & friend #LewKlein. Thanks for all you taught me and the generations of @TempleUniv students @TUKleincollege RIP pic.twitter.com/9RjZNkNmwT — LaurieSeidman (@LaurieSeidman) June 13, 2019

I was privileged to know and spend time with this wonderful #broadcasting #legend. Lew Klein cared deeply about #Pennsylvania and the #FirstAmendment. He left an enduring legacy … and a special place in my heart. #RIP, Lew. 📺📻🎙️ https://t.co/pZRwj6UVfb — Nell McCormack Abom (@nellabom) June 13, 2019

“He was there at the birth of television when it was an empty screen. Immense hours of time to be filled and he and industrious people like him, designed what television is today,” Gluck said.

Klein leaves a profound legacy as a leader in Philadelphia.

“There is no way to overstate, truly a giant in every sense of the term. And his legacy will live on,” Temple President Richard Englert said.

Klein truly touched a lot of lives.

CBS3 reporter Dan Koob reports.