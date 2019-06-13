PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia broadcast pioneer and Temple icon Lew Klein passed away Wednesday at the age of 91. Temple University confirmed Klein’s death Thursday via a press release on their website.
Klein dedicated more than six decades of his life to teaching at Temple and mentored hundreds of professionals, including Bob Saget, throughout his career.
Klein began teaching TV courses at Temple University in 1952, while he also worked as an executive at WFIL-TV (now WPVI) in Philadelphia. During his career, he also helped launch the careers CBS Evening News Executive Producer Steve Capus, KLN and the late host and producer Dick Clark.
Klein was honored several times at Temple for his service to the university, his support of education in media and communication, and his extraordinary career, culminating with the university’s School of Media and Communication being renamed the Lew Klein College of Media and Communication in March 2017.
“Lew Klein has left an indelible imprint on the lives of countless Temple students who have gone on to build successful careers in media, communication and related fields. Those graduates are Lew’s true gift to journalism. His influence will be felt for generations to come,” said Temple President Richard Englert.
The school’s 2017 naming honored Klein’s dedication to education, his remarkable career and a multimillion-dollar gift made to the college by Klein and his wife, Janet.
He is survived by his wife, Janet, his children, Ellen and Stephen, granddaughter Anna and her husband John, and great-grandchildren Oscar and Miriam.