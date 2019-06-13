



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Today’s dads sometimes have to get creative when it’s time to change their child’s diaper out in public. That’s why one company says it’s time for men’s restrooms to catch up with the responsibilities of modern fathers.

Eyewitness News talked to some young men who are eager to be the best dads they can be and are proud to change those diapers. But like many, they’ve struggled to find public places to do that.

Outside of IDAAY Incorporated in West Philadelphia, this group is getting ready for their last weekly meeting before Father’s Day. Inside, there are 18 more dads, continuing to learn parenting skills as part of the Young Fathers United program.

“We just give them and provide them with information that’s going to support them in their endeavors of being the best fathers they can be and be nurturing,” parenting coach with Young Fathers United Sean Parker said.

9 out of 10 dads have gone into a public restroom only to find there is NO changing table.😡That’s why we’re providing 5,000 @KoalaKare changing tables for public restrooms across the US & Canada by 2021, so dads & their babies can #LoveTheChange together @johnlegend @3boys_1goal pic.twitter.com/YIuZjTKM5K — Pampers (@Pampers) June 10, 2019

On this day, the conversation turned to diaper duty.

“I’ve been changing diapers since I was like seven years old,” father Shariff McPherson said.

Of course, this was followed by tales of trying to find places to change their baby.

Cheerios, Nature Valley Products Contain Traces Of Main Chemical Used In Weed Killer, Study Finds

“‘Ugh, just let me change him here on the table real fast someone cover me up real fast while I change the baby,'” McPherson said.

“When my son was younger, there were times I’d have to change him on the floor sometimes,” IDAAY employee Reggie Smith said.

It’s a plight that fathers have long endured. This photo of father Dante Palmer went viral last year, sparking a conversation about the lack of changing tables in men’s rooms.

Now, Pampers, in partnership with Koala Kare, has introduced the #LoveTheChange Movement, and has pledged to install 5,000 changing stations in men’s rooms around the U.S. and Canada — Philadelphia included.

Phillies’ Minor League Jawn Hosting ‘Jawn Day’ To Celebrate All Things Philadelphia

“I think Pampers is taking a step in the right direction, so kudos to them,” Parker said.

“It should be a major help. I think that should be everywhere, honestly,” McPherson said.

Installation of the 5,000 changing stations will begin in the coming weeks. In Philadelphia, the first spaces to received them will be public recreation areas, community centers and libraries.