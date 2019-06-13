PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A teenager was killed and another teen injured after a shooting at Port Richmond’s Campbell Square Wednesday night. Philadelphia Police received several 911 calls from the park at Belgrade Street and Allegheny Avenue just after 10 p.m.

Officers arrived to a 16-year-old boy shot in the leg. They rushed him to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children, where he is stable.

Officers also found a 19-year-old man unresponsive, lying on a walkway in the park. He had been shot at least once in the chest. Officers took him to Hahnemann Hospital, where he died around 10:35 p.m.

Police say there were at least 25 teens and young adults in the park at the time of the shooting. Witnesses told police that some of the people who were with the shooters were wearing ankle monitoring bracelets and got away on bikes.

“We’re going to check with probation and parole to see if they can track who was out of their home, or who was on this park, on the 3200 block of Belgrade, at the time of the shooting, so if they did have ankle bracelets, we will be able to track their movements,” said Chief Inspector Scott Small.

So far, police have not released descriptions of the suspects and have not made any arrests.