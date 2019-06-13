PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – After beating childhood cancer as an infant, a New Jersey girl is determined to host an Alex’s Lemonade Stand in all 50 states, plus Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico. Lily Adkins was diagnosed with a regular ependymoma brain tumor at 14 months old.
“We thought it was a normal childhood sickness, but it wouldn’t go away. Finally we ended up at [Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia] in the ER and she had a CT scan that found the mass on her brain,” Lily’s mother, Trish Adkins, explained.
Lily had emergency surgery the next day and then began her recovery process. She was sent to MD Anderson in Houston, Texas for six weeks of proton radiation therapy because of her tumor type and other factors.
The brain tumor left Lily unable to walk, but now the 13-year-old does much more than walk. She enjoys running and dances all the time.
I know I endlessly go on about how she wasn’t supposed to walk—but she wasn’t. And then she did. She did because of hours of PT and OT and luck and faith and hard work and horseback riding and dance! Lily could barely stand when I shoved her into Miss. Lisa’s Tiny Triples class. I had just read a piece about a broadway actor with cerebral palsy who studied ballet to improve his tone and movements. So, I thought, let’s do this. And she did. We did. We all did. Mulford Dance did. They never asked what the deal was; they just took my girl and loved her. They took a chance on Lily and they taught her how to love her body and know her body and dance—even when the whole world is watching. They believe in her—they believe in all the dancers on their stage. #mds2019 #dance #survivor #miracle #beatdancefamily #mulford #ballerina #ballet #endchildhoodcancer
“She’s amazing,” Adkins said.
Lily and her father, Mike Adkins, created the world’s largest cup of lemonade to make their lemonade stand even bigger.
“Me and my dad wanted to make something bigger than just a regular lemonade stand so more people would help out, so my dad said, ‘What about something bigger than it would normally be?’” Lily said.
The family’s latest plan is to host a lemonade stand in all 50 states, plus Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C.
“We are also always asking our friends and family who live far away to host stands for ALSF,” Trish said.
Lily wants to complete this by the time she turns 16, marking 15 years cancer-free.
She kicked off the first lemonade stand of her road trip in her hometown of Haddon Township, New Jersey.
Our NJ Grand Stand is a wrap. A million thank yous to the incredible friends who traveled to be here, the neighbors who put up with our lemonade circus (and actually put up circus tents), our Van Sciver school family, our old Lindenwold school family, our Hero family and to this incredible family of mine who always pull together to make lemonade magic. Typically, I’d say we’ll see you next year; but as you know we are taking this lemonade show on the road! Stay tuned for our 50 state (plus DC and PR tour!). Just 51 more stands to go! #biglemonade #grateful #lemonadestands #blessed #thankyou #lemonadedays #alexslemonade
They plan to start covering the East Coast this summer, traveling next to Ohio because they have family there.
With one down, the Adkins family has 51 more stops — stay tuned to find out when they are coming to your state.