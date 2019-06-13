Comments
EASTON, Pa (CBS) — A man has been hospitalized after he was injured when a deck collapsed in Northampton County. According to reports, the collapse happened on the 2500 block of Gillian Lane just before 12:30 p.m. on Thursday.
The man was trapped underneath the deck for approximately 30 minutes before crews were able to free him.
He was taken to St. Luke’s Trauma Center where he is in an unknown condition. One other person suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.
Officials have not said what may have caused the deck to collapse.