DONATE NOW!CBS3 Presents 13th Annual 'Alex Scott: A Stand For Hope' Telethon
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMEyewitness News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Grace Packer, Jacob Sullivan, Local

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (AP) – A man sentenced to die for raping, strangling and dismembering his girlfriend’s 14-year-old daughter has asked a judge to instead give him a life term. Jacob Sullivan pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and other offenses for killing Grace Packer in 2016 as part of a rape-murder fantasy he shared with the teen’s mother. Jurors decided in March he should get the death penalty.

The jury deliberated over parts of three days before making its decision. Jurors told the judge during the deliberations that they were unable to agree, and Sullivan’s lawyers argued Wednesday that the judge “forced” jurors to keep deliberating, sending the message that a life sentence “was unacceptable.”

Pennsylvania has a moratorium on the death penalty, but juries can still impose the sentence.

Grace Packer’s mother, Sara Packer, received a life sentence in a plea deal with prosecutors.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s