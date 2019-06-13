



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A group of South Philadelphia mummers are making the trip to St. Louis to be a part of the Blues’ Stanley Cup championship parade. Forty members of the Jacks NYB have booked their trip to take part in the celebration on Saturday, according to a member of the brigade.

The Jacks NYB were invited to be a part of the parade after the mummer’s brigade contributed to the Blues’ Stanley Cup playoff run.

It all started back in January when five Blues players watched an Eagles game at Jacks NYB, a member’s only hangout for Mummers or their brigade, the night before they played the Flyers.

Members of the Jacks were shocked to find out that the Blues started playing “Gloria” by Laura Branigan, a song they played to win first place at the Mummers Parade, in the locker room after every win.

“We didn’t even find out right away, we found out weeks later and we were like, ‘Woah, they took our song,’” Pete Bronca said.

Philadelphia Is Singing The Blues For Game 7 Of The Stanley Cup Finals Thanks To One January Night

The South Philadelphia hangout spot became a St. Louis Blues bar in April at the beginning of the playoffs.

Blues fans traveled from St. Louis to watch their team win Game 7 at the bar they consider a “good luck” charm.

The Blues beat the Boston Bruins 4-1 on Wednesday night, securing the organization’s first ever Stanley Cup.

The Blues also say the Stanley Cup will be making a stop in South Philadelphia sometime soon.

The parade will begin in downtown St. Louis on Saturday at noon.

CBS3 reporter Dan Koob contributed to this report.