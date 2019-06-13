PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Game officials are still on the hunt for a black bear that was spotted Wednesday on the train tracks in East Falls. Chopper 3 captured the bear wandering along the Manayunk/Norristown rail line.
Wildlife experts are fairly certain it’s the same bear that was spotted in Montgomery and Bucks Counties earlier this week.
The bear was seen along Ridge Avenue yesterday and there’s been of a report of a bear sighting in Roxborough today.
“When I get here, my neighbor said someone spotted a black bear, that’s not good. Then I came out to walk out here to see what was going on because it’s a pretty quiet neighborhood. Hopefully, we will be able to catch it and it does not bother anybody else,” Keedra Carroll said.
The last location where he was spotted is just five miles away from Center City.
The plan is to eventually tranquilize the bear and take him a couple hours west of here.