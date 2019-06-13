DONATE NOW!CBS3 Presents 13th Annual 'Alex Scott: A Stand For Hope' Telethon
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMAlex Scott: A Stand for Hope 2019
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    5:00 PMEyewitness News at 5pm
    6:00 PMEyewitness News at 6pm
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Black Bear, Local, Local TV


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Game officials are still on the hunt for a black bear that was spotted Wednesday on the train tracks in East Falls. Chopper 3 captured the bear wandering along the Manayunk/Norristown rail line.

Wildlife experts are fairly certain it’s the same bear that was spotted in Montgomery and Bucks Counties earlier this week.

The bear was seen along Ridge Avenue yesterday and there’s been of a report of a bear sighting in Roxborough today.

“When I get here, my neighbor said someone spotted a black bear, that’s not good. Then I came out to walk out here to see what was going on because it’s a pretty quiet neighborhood. Hopefully, we will be able to catch it and it does not bother anybody else,” Keedra Carroll said.

The last location where he was spotted is just five miles away from Center City.

The plan is to eventually tranquilize the bear and take him a couple hours west of here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s