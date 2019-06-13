DONATE NOW!CBS3 Presents 13th Annual 'Alex Scott: A Stand For Hope' Telethon
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Dozens of rare 13-star American flags never before exhibited will be on display at the Museum of the American Revolution.

Antique flag dealer and expert Jeff Bridgman has loaned the historic flags to the Philadelphia museum for display starting Friday, which is Flag Day.

The flags feature 32 arrangements of 13 stars representing the 13 original Colonies. There was no official pattern for the stars until 1912. Flag makers had previously arranged the stars however they wanted.

A highlight of the display is a nearly 6-foot (1.8-meter) flag that features 13 stars that roughly form the letters “U” and “S.”

Three flags from flag maker Sarah McFadden, known as the “Betsy Ross of New York,” will be on display.

“A New Constellation: A Collection of Historic 13-Star Flags” runs through July 14.

(©Copyright 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s